'Your News Update' feature removed by Google from its Assistant

As The Verge’s Dieter Bohn pointed out at the time of release, the issue with that kind of system is that it relies on being very, very accurate, especially for audio — where you have to listen through each news story, which is far more time consuming than a text-based version. Plus, as anyone who’s used Google’s algorithmic headline feature in its apps lately knows, Google’s guesses at what you’re interested in can be pretty hit or miss. And of course, there was the same issue with algorithmic feeds here as anywhere else on the internet — that of falling into a self-selected bubble of filtered news.