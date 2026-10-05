Your student ID can get you free Gemini AI, Photoshop and more: How to claim

A college ID can be more valuable than just proof of enrolment. Students in India can use their student status to access discounted or free services across categories such as artificial intelligence, entertainment, travel, software and electronics.

Several companies offer special plans and deals for students. Google, Spotify, Apple, IndiGo, Adobe, Samsung and GitHub are among the companies with student benefits. Eligibility criteria, verification requirements and offer periods can vary, so students should check the terms before signing up.

Free Gemini AI and 400GB storage Google is currently offering university students aged 18 and above a free one-year subscription to Google AI Plus. The offer includes Gemini usage limits, 400GB of cloud storage and access to Gemini Omni. Students also get unlimited uploads for features such as Study Notebooks, Visuals and Live.

Google announced the student offer on August 19, 2026. According to the company, students can claim the offer until December 31, 2026. After the free period ends, the plan costs ₹399 per month unless cancelled.

Spotify and Apple Music at ₹ 69 per month Entertainment subscriptions are also more affordable for students who are eligible. Spotify Premium Student in India costs ₹69 each month after the offer, and the student status is checked through SheerID.

Apple Music also has a student plan that costs ₹69 each month. Apple Music includes Apple TV access with the plan. Students can keep the student price for up to four years as long as they are still eligible.

YouTube also has a student membership in India. However, the ₹89 monthly price mentioned on some websites should not be treated as a confirmed current rate. YouTube requires students to study at an eligible institution and verify their status through SheerID.

Student fares can mean cheaper flights IndiGo's Student Fare can give you up to 10% off the base price of domestic flights plus an extra 10 kg of baggage space depending on the airline's rules and availability. Students can use a real student ID or an acceptance letter to check, according to the IndiGo press release from November 22, 2024.

Apple and Samsung offer discounts on gadgets Apple's Education Store gives prices on eligible Macs and iPads. Apple's India education store currently shows the MacBook Air starting at ₹137,900 with education discounts.

Samsung has its Student Advantage programme. According to Samsung, students at select institutes can get up to 10% off on eligible Galaxy products, but the actual discount depends on the product and the school.

GitHub benefits for student developers Students who like coding can apply for the GitHub Student Developer Pack. GitHub says the program includes GitHub Copilot Student and other partner benefits, which can include some domains and cloud credits.

Adobe Photoshop is free for one year Adobe is giving students in India a free Photoshop annual plan for the first year. The checkout page shows the price as ₹1,999 per year, but the offer price is ₹0.

Students should know that the offer will start charging ₹1,999 each year after the time unless it is cancelled. Adobes offers users the option to log in, share college information and finish UPI AutoPay authorisation. A small token amount of around ₹2 may be charged to set up the mandate.