Your switched off iPhone can be hacked, claims research paper. Find out more
- The researchers carried out analysis of the Find My service in Low Power Mode, and discovered vulnerabilities
We always believe that a switched off phone thwarts the attack on it, it cannot be traced or tracked continuously but the cybercriminals find ways to penetrate even a switched off phone. We also consider iPhone to the safest among all mobile devices but it too can become vulnerable. Researchers from the Secure Mobile Networking Lab at the University of Darmstadt, Germany, have published a paper describing a theoretical method for hacking an iPhone — even if the device is off.