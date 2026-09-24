YouTube gets 30+ new features: AI editing tool to help creators; custom feeds, shorts series and more coming for users

YouTube has unveiled more than 30 new products and features for creators, artists and viewers at its Made On YouTube 2026 event. The updates span video discovery, content creation, live streaming, music and creator monetisation.

The company said the new tools are intended to give viewers greater control over the content they consume while helping creators produce, manage and earn from their work. While some of the features are set to roll out shortly, others are planned for a later date.

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YouTube to introduce Custom Feeds Among the major announcements is Custom Feeds, a feature that will allow users to build dedicated content feeds around their interests, moods and daily routines.

Users will be able to describe the kind of videos they want through simple prompts, including requests for content suited to a daily commute or longer documentaries to watch in the evening.

YouTube will use these preferences to generate a personalised feed, which users can save and refresh as new recommendations become available. Custom Feeds will initially be rolled out to users in the US across the web, mobile devices and TV.

AI-powered editing comes to Shorts YouTube is expanding its AI capabilities to Shorts and the YouTube Create app with conversational editing tools.

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Creators will be able to select their photos and video clips and use prompts to generate an initial version of their content. The AI tool can recommend changes such as cutting lengthy pauses, rearranging clips, improving the pace and adding text.

Creators can then continue interacting with the tool through conversations to refine the video, while retaining the option to make changes manually.

The feature is expected to start rolling out globally on Android and iPhone from early 2027.

More AI tools coming to YouTube Studio YouTube Studio is also receiving a range of additions designed to help creators improve their content both before and after publication.

Creators will get personalised feedback on video drafts, with recommendations covering areas such as storytelling, structure and pacing.

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The platform is also introducing tools that can generate thumbnails in line with a creator's existing channel style.

Another addition is video A/B testing, which will allow creators to experiment with up to three versions of a video and compare how effectively each version retains viewers.

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Shorts Series to organise episodic content YouTube is launching Shorts Series, giving creators the option to group their short-form videos into seasons and episodes.

Instead of encountering individual Shorts separately, viewers will be able to follow the videos as part of an organised series. YouTube said the feature could be particularly useful for episodic formats and microdramas.

Shorts Series is being rolled out globally.

New tools for YouTube livestreamers YouTube is adding new features aimed at expanding live-streaming interactions. Live Showdowns will allow creators to face each other in head-to-head livestreams, while audiences can back their preferred creator through chats, gifts and Super Chats.

The company is also testing real-time auto-dubbing for livestreams. The feature will convert a creator's speech into another language while the stream is taking place, potentially allowing audiences speaking different languages to follow the same broadcast.

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Live auto-dubbing is expected to enter a pilot phase in early 2027.

YouTube Music adds AI YouTube Music is also getting new AI-powered features. Ask Music will allow listeners to describe the type of music they want and receive personalised queues based on those requests.

The platform is also launching Podcast Lineup, which will offer weekly spoken previews of recommended podcasts to help users discover new programmes.

YouTube expands tools to protect creators' identities YouTube is introducing Likeness Detection to help creators monitor the use of their faces on the platform.

With the feature, creators will be able to identify videos in which their face appears and receive alerts when it is detected.

YouTube is also developing technology that combines face and voice detection. The aim is to make it easier to identify content that may be using a creator's identity without their permission.

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