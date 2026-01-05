In the bustling digital bazaar of India's creator economy, valued at ₹4,500 crore in 2025, a startling subculture of ‘digital beggars’ has emerged. These are not street performers or skilled influencers but ordinary individuals who go live on YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook for hours, sitting in drab rooms with a QR code plastered on screen, waiting for UPI notifications like "Received ₹10 on Paytm".
Heard of digital beggars? When a UPI code turns into a livestream tip jar
SummaryExperts warn that unlike regulated platforms such as YouTube, QR-code donations lack safeguards, making them vulnerable to scams. Fraudsters can use fake QR codes to steal UPI PINs or install spyware.
