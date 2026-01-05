Heard of digital beggars? When a UPI code turns into a livestream tip jar

In the bustling digital bazaar of India's creator economy, valued at ₹4,500 crore in 2025, a startling subculture of ‘digital beggars’ has emerged. These are not street performers or skilled influencers but ordinary individuals who go live on YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook for hours, sitting in drab rooms with a QR code plastered on screen, waiting for UPI notifications like "Received ₹10 on Paytm".