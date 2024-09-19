Video streaming giant YouTube is set to integrate its Shorts platform with Google DeepMind’s AI-powered video generation model, Veo. This innovation will enable content creators to craft high-quality backgrounds and six-second video clips.

YouTube revealed in its latest blog post that Veo will empower creators to brainstorm video concepts within YouTube Studio, offering additional features such as AI-generated thumbnails and AI-assisted comment responses.

Veo in YouTube Shorts: A Game-Changer

The incorporation of Veo into YouTube Shorts marks a major leap forward from the platform’s previous AI tool, Dream Screen, introduced in 2023 to generate backgrounds for Shorts. Veo’s standout feature lies in its ability to not only generate content but also remix and refine existing clips, granting creators enhanced creative control.

With Veo, creators can, for the first time, generate six-second video snippets specifically for Shorts. As per the YouTube blog post, by entering a prompt in Dream Screen, users can generate four unique images, choose one, and transform it into an animated video. This feature allows for smooth storytelling by filling visual gaps and improving narrative flow. YouTube has also confirmed that Veo will be integrated into Dream Screen later this year, with the added security of DeepMind’s SynthID watermarking technology to label AI-generated content.

New Features for YouTube

Beyond Veo, YouTube is rolling out several other exciting features. The newly introduced “Jewels" feature will enable viewers to send virtual gifts during livestreams, aiming to strengthen viewer-creator engagement. The feature will be initially launched in the United States before expanding globally.

In addition, YouTube is enhancing its language dubbing capabilities. Support for additional languages, including French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish, is being introduced, alongside the trial of a new “expressive speech" mode. This feature aims to provide more authentic audio dubs by preserving the original tone, pitch, and even background ambiance of the creator’s content.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!