Yuvraj Singh's NFT collection launched to attract bidding interest from DAOs. After successfully launching NFTs of renowned celebrities from the art and sports fraternity, Colexion has come up with an exclusive NFT drop of legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

With his very own digital avatar in a metaverse, the cricketer has entered into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible tokens dedicated to his beloved fans.

Allowing his fans to witness some historical moments, Yuvraj Singh has launched his warrior NFT at $40.

As many as 30 celebrities from the field of music, cricket, and Bollywood have launched their digital collectibles on December 12 on Colexion.

The NFT marketplace has also launched a virtual museum featuring the journey of Yuvraj and his premium NFT collection gaining traction from audiences across the globe.

Through purchasing the NFTs, the buyers will enjoy a number of perks, including a chance to play 6 balls with Yuvraj and win exclusive merchandise of the cricketer. Fans will get an opportunity to interact and earn precious rewards in the form of merchandise and signed memorabilia.

"NFTs in cricket are allowing us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion to share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with the people who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar for us to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world," said Yuvraj Singh.

Abhay Aggarwal, CEO of Colexion, welcomed Yuvraj by saying, "The premium NFT collection of Yuvraj Singh will be an opportunity for the fans to engage with their all-time favorite star. We'll launch an autographed cricket bat along with a 3D statue of the cricketer, providing an exclusive opportunity to fans to own his digital collectibles. Colexion enables fans to witness this historic event and become a part of this massive revolution. We are creating interesting digital spaces for him to engage with his fans who will also be now able to 'own' special moments of his career."

Not only this, Yuvi's fans have additionally created his first-ever DAO- 'Yuvi DAO’ as a gesture of love and support. The DAO is one of the world's first-ever collector's DAO in the Sports & Entertainment segment, bringing all entertainment fans to Web 3.

Launched with the leading marketplace Colexion on Polygon, the exclusive collection is the most in-demand NFT to foray into the world of digital collectibles.

It is highly likely that this personalised DAO will attract bidding from leading investors to acquire the rare collection.

