Zoho launches Arattai for Business: How it compares with WhatsApp Business after Meta’s new charges

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, has announced the launch of the new messaging app, Arattai-for-Business, which will enable businesses to communicate with customers and employees. The announcement was made on Thursday, October 2, as Zoho expands its homegrown messaging platform beyond consumer conversations. In addition to the app, the company has also launched the Arattai Business Platform, which can connect business software and automation systems with Arattai.

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Meta's launch follows the company's recent shift in pricing for WhatsApp Business, which will allow some utility messages, such as order confirmations or delivery updates, to be paid for from October 1. Zoho hasn't yet announced the commercial rates for Arattai-for-Business. It is offering certain free messaging services for government, healthcare and education institutions.

Arattai Business Platform to connect software and messaging Vembu's press release on October 2 states that the Arattai Business Platform will enable seamless integration between Arattai and existing business software and automation solutions. This may enable organisations to leverage the messaging service within their current customer communication processes.

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The platform will be available free of any cost to government and public services, such as the Railways, Zoho said in a statement. The company is currently developing such integrations but has not given a timeline for their availability, Vembu said.

“Arattai Business Platform is free for government and public services like railways. We are working on those integrations right now,” Vembu said in his post.

Healthcare and education get 1 million free messages Zoho is also giving an allowance for use by healthcare and educational institutions free of cost. These organisations will get 1 million messages per month, said Vembu.

The firm hasn't publicly released specifics of pricing for other companies. It remains to be seen whether the various types of business messages will be subject to separate charges.

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Arattai-for-Business focuses on Indian businesses Arattai-for-Business was first spotted on the Google Play Store last month and is now available to download. The app, Zoho says, is “built in India and designed for Indian businesses.”

The platform offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, device and data-synced chatting, ownership, etc. It is designed to assist in communication within the organisation and with customers.

Arattai gained attention last year for launching an Indian alternative to WhatsApp and even briefly making its way to the top spot in Indian app stores. The word “Arattai” refers to casual conversation or chit-chat in Tamil.

The business launch has enabled Zoho to expand Arattai to organisational communication. It also allows the company to target companies seeking other options when the costs of traditional business messaging services are shifting.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.