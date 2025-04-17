Zoom back online after major outage impacts over 50,000 users

Zoom Communications Inc. said it restored service after an earlier outage affected tens of thousands of users, hobbling a communication system that’s become an essential business tool since the pandemic era.

Zoom Communications Inc. announced that it has restored service following an earlier outage that disrupted access for tens of thousands of users.

“Service has now been restored after the earlier outage, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding,” the company wrote shortly before 5 p.m. New York time Wednesday in a post on the social media network X.

More than 50,000 issues with the service, such as difficulty logging on, were reported in the US as of 3 p.m. New York time, according to Downdetector.

Zoom’s site to monitor system status and some email services also was back online after earlier experiencing problems.

 

 
