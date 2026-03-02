Actor Awards 2026 Live Updates: Catherine O’Hara wins for The Studio, check full list of winners

Actor Awards 2026 Live Updates: Formerly known as the SAG Awards, The Actor Awards is currently underway on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angele. Just two weeks before the Oscars, this year's ceremony sees Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another making history with a record-breaking seven nominations. Cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor are up for acting nominations.
Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners is not much-behind with five nods. Other strong contenders are Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet.
Leading TV nominees include Catherine O’Hara's The Studio with five nods, Netflix’s series Adolescence with four and HBO’s The White Lotus with four. Check out the complete list of nominees and winners from Actor Awards 2026 (updated live).
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another- WINNER
Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons- WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence- WINNER
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex- WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt- WINNER
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat- WINNER
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio- WINNER
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio- WINNER
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt- WINNER
Severance
The White Lotus
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio- WINNER
Stunt Ensemble Honors
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Andor
The Last of Us
Stranger Things
Squid Game
Landman
