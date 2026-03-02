Actor Awards 2026 Live Updates: Catherine O’Hara wins for The Studio, check full list of winners

Actor Awards 2026 Live Updates: Formerly known as the SAG Awards, The Actor Awards is currently underway on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angele. Just two weeks before the Oscars, this year's ceremony sees Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another making history with a record-breaking seven nominations. Cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor are up for acting nominations.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners is not much-behind with five nods. Other strong contenders are Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Leading TV nominees include Catherine O’Hara's The Studio with five nods, Netflix’s series Adolescence with four and HBO’s The White Lotus with four. Check out the complete list of nominees and winners from Actor Awards 2026 (updated live).

Film Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another- WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons- WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Television Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence- WINNER

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex- WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt- WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat- WINNER

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio- WINNER

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio- WINNER

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt- WINNER

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio- WINNER

Stunt Ensemble Honors

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series Andor

The Last of Us

Stranger Things

Squid Game