Anthony Rizzo retires with Chicago Cubs, takes on new role; all you need to know

Anthony Rizzo, who played a crucial role in the 2016 World Series championship team, is officially retiring as a Chicago Cub. However, he will be stepping into a new role with the Cubs. The announcement, made on Wednesday, will set the stage for a celebratory return to Wrigley Field on Saturday during the Cubs’ matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Anthony Rizzo's career Anthony Rizzo’s retirement marks the end of an illustrious 14-year MLB career, where he amassed 1,644 hits, 303 home runs, and 965 RBIs across 1,727 games.

Notably, his tenure with the Chicago Cubs, spanning 10 years and including 39 postseason games, was nothing short of remarkable. Rizzo smashed 242 home runs and drove in 784 RBIs, cementing his place as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

“Anthony Rizzo was the face of one of the most successful eras in Chicago Cubs history,” said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts in a statement.

“His play on the field spoke for itself… Who could forget Anthony catching Kris Bryant’s throw from third base for the final out that clinched the series?”

Rizzo also played for the San Diego Padres, where he began his MLB career in 2011, and the New York Yankees, where he finished his playing days in 2024 after a trade from Chicago in 2021.

Anthony Rizzo's achievements A three-time All-Star, Rizzo’s accolades include four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger, a Platinum Glove, and the prestigious 2017 Roberto Clemente Award for his off-field contributions.

Rizzo’s legacy off the field Beyond his on-field heroics, Rizzo’s impact resonates deeply with fans and the community. A cancer survivor who overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Rizzo founded the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation to support children and families battling cancer. His philanthropy earned him the Roberto Clemente Award.

“Rizzo was an inspiration to so many off the field through his foundation and his work with cancer research,” Ricketts added.

“Anthony’s professional career on the field might be complete, but it will be great to share this next chapter with him here with the Cubs.”

A warm welcome back to Wrigley and details about the new role Saturday’s game will feature heartfelt tributes to Anthony Rizzo’s storied career, including on-field ceremonies celebrating his contributions to the Chicago Cubs’ legacy. Fans can expect an emotional day as the team honors the first baseman who helped end Chicago’s 108-year championship drought.

Rizzo is set to join the Chicago Cubs in a new role as their ambassador. The elite group of Cubs ambassadors includes Hall of Famers Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins, and Billy Williams, as well as fan favourites like Ryan Dempster, Kerry Wood, and Ben Zobrist. The late Ernie Banks, Ryne Sandberg, and Ron Santo also served as ambassadors, a testament to the role’s significance within the organization.