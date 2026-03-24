Antoine Griezmann signs for Orlando City: French World Cup star joins MLS in major transfer from Atletico Madrid

Orlando City SC has pulled off one of the most eye-catching moves in Major League Soccer (MLS) history by signing French forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner has agreed to a two-year Designated Player contract through the 2027-28 season, with a club option for 2028-29. The deal remains subject to Antoine Griezmann passing his medical, securing his International Transfer Certificate, and obtaining a P-1 visa.

Griezmann will finish the current LaLiga season with Diego Simeone’s Atletico side before officially joining the Lions when the summer transfer window opens on July 13.

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Antoine Griezmann excited for new MLS chapter "I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City," Griezmann said in a statement. “From my first conversations with the Club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me. I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things.”

Career highlights and stats The versatile attacker arrives in MLS with a glittering CV. Across 792 club appearances for Real Sociedad, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has netted 298 goals and registered 132 assists. His silverware includes the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League, 2018 UEFA Super Cup, and 2014 Spanish Supercopa with Atletico, plus the 2020-21 Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

This season, he has contributed 13 goals and four assists across all competitions for Atletico.

Griezmann has also earned major individual honours, including LaLiga Player of the Year (2015-16), the Onze d’Or (2014-15), and two third-place finishes in the Ballon d’Or (2016 and 2018). He has been named in the LaLiga Team of the Season four times.

International success with France On the global stage, Antoine Griezmann was instrumental in France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup victory and their 2022 final appearance. He picked up the Bronze Ball and Silver Boot at the 2018 tournament and was named Man of the Match in the final. He also helped Les Bleus win the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League before retiring from international football in 2024 with 44 goals and 38 assists in 137 caps.

Landmark moment for Orlando City and MLS Orlando City owner and chairman Mark Wilf described the signing as a landmark for the club, the city, and the league.

"Bringing Antoine to Orlando is a landmark moment not only for our club, but for our city, our supporters, and for Major League Soccer," Wilf said. “He is one of the most gifted, accomplished, and influential players of his generation, and his decision to choose Orlando City reflects the mission and culture of our club. Our focus is on consistently building a championship-caliber roster every year, and adding a world-class player like Antoine reinforces that commitment and our belief in what the Club can achieve.”

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