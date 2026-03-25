Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with Former 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr in 2026 free agency

The Atlanta Falcons have moved quickly in the 2026 NFL free agency period, agreeing to terms with free-agent running back Brian Robinson Jr to replace Tyler Allgeier and provide reliable depth behind star starter Bijan Robinson.
Robinson, a former third-round draft pick, brings a well-rounded skill set that should complement the explosive Bijan Robinson. While he may not match Allgeier's pure power-running style, the 26-year-old offers better receiving ability and overall versatility, making him a smart fit for Atlanta's offense under the new coaching staff.
Last season with the San Francisco 49ers, Brian Robinson served as a backup to Christian McCaffrey and rushed for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries. He also showed his value in the passing game with limited opportunities. Over his first three NFL seasons, he eclipsed 700 rushing yards each year, proving his durability and production when given a larger role.
Brian Robinson Jr has carved out a solid career since entering the league as a third-round selection. His career totals include more than 2,700 rushing yards, 73 receptions for 612 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. The addition gives the Atlanta Falcons a proven option who can handle short-yardage situations, contribute on third downs, and even help in special teams if needed.
With Bijan Robinson locked in as the clear lead back, Brian Robinson Jr is expected to see 8-12 touches per game in a complementary role. His experience backing up elite runners like McCaffrey should help him seamlessly transition into Atlanta's scheme.
The Atlanta Falcons have also signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian joins Michael Penix Jr and Tua Tagovailoa in the quarterback room, adding experienced depth as Atlanta prepares for the 2026 season.
Michael Penix Jr
Tua Tagovailoa
Trevor Siemian
Bijan Robinson
Carlos Washington Jr
Nathan Carter
Brian Robinson Jr
Drake London
Chris Blair
Dylan Drummond
Casey Washington
Deven Thompkins
Jahan Dotson
Olamide Zaccheaus
Kyle Pitts
Charlie Woerner
Joshua Simon
Austin Hooper
Jake Matthews
Matthew Bergeron
Ryan Neuzil
Chris Lindstrom
Kaleb McGary
Andrew Steuber
Kyle Hinton
Jack Nelson
Michael Jerrell
Storm Norton
Corey Levin
Brandon Dorlus
Ruke Orhorhoro
Zach Harrison
Elijah Garcia
Ben Stille
LaCale London
Da'Shawn Hand
Chris Williams
Divine Deablo
JD Bertrand
Malik Verdon
Troy Andersen
Christian Harris
Jalon Walker
James Pearce Jr
Balen Trice
Azeez Ojulari
Samson Ebukam
Cameron Thomas
AJ Terrell
Mike Hughes
Billy Bowman Jr
Cobee Bryant
Clark Phillips III
CJ Henderson
Mike Ford Jr
AJ Woods
Natrone Brooks
Darnay Holmes
Jessie Bates III
Xavier Wats
DeMarcco Hellams
Jammie Robinson
Tysheem Johnson
Sydney Brown
LS: Liam McCullough
P: Gil Trenton
K: Nick Folk
P: Jake Bailey