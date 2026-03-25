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Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with Former 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr in 2026 free agency

The move also signals Atlanta Falcons' intent to build depth around young core players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. With free agency still heating up, more additions could follow.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Mar 2026, 12:32 AM IST
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Brian Robinson Jr trade
Brian Robinson Jr trade(Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

The Atlanta Falcons have moved quickly in the 2026 NFL free agency period, agreeing to terms with free-agent running back Brian Robinson Jr to replace Tyler Allgeier and provide reliable depth behind star starter Bijan Robinson.

Robinson, a former third-round draft pick, brings a well-rounded skill set that should complement the explosive Bijan Robinson. While he may not match Allgeier's pure power-running style, the 26-year-old offers better receiving ability and overall versatility, making him a smart fit for Atlanta's offense under the new coaching staff.

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Brian Robinson's form

Last season with the San Francisco 49ers, Brian Robinson served as a backup to Christian McCaffrey and rushed for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries. He also showed his value in the passing game with limited opportunities. Over his first three NFL seasons, he eclipsed 700 rushing yards each year, proving his durability and production when given a larger role.

Also Read | AJ Dillon to sign one-year deal with Carolina Panthers for 2026 NFL season

Career stats highlight consistency and pass-catching upside

Brian Robinson Jr has carved out a solid career since entering the league as a third-round selection. His career totals include more than 2,700 rushing yards, 73 receptions for 612 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. The addition gives the Atlanta Falcons a proven option who can handle short-yardage situations, contribute on third downs, and even help in special teams if needed.

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With Bijan Robinson locked in as the clear lead back, Brian Robinson Jr is expected to see 8-12 touches per game in a complementary role. His experience backing up elite runners like McCaffrey should help him seamlessly transition into Atlanta's scheme.

Atlanta Falcons continue roster build with QB depth signing

The Atlanta Falcons have also signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian joins Michael Penix Jr and Tua Tagovailoa in the quarterback room, adding experienced depth as Atlanta prepares for the 2026 season.

Also Read | Tua Tagovailoa release: Dolphins take record $99M dead cap hit in roster reset

Here's the updated Atlanta Falcons roster by position:

Quarterback (3)

Michael Penix Jr

Tua Tagovailoa

Trevor Siemian

Running Back (4)

Bijan Robinson

Carlos Washington Jr

Nathan Carter

Brian Robinson Jr

Wide Receiver (7)

Drake London

Chris Blair

Dylan Drummond

Casey Washington

Deven Thompkins

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Jahan Dotson

Olamide Zaccheaus

Also Read | Jaxon Smith-Njigba agrees record-breaking contract extension with Seahawks

Tight End (4)

Kyle Pitts

Charlie Woerner

Joshua Simon

Austin Hooper

Offensive Linemen (11)

Jake Matthews

Matthew Bergeron

Ryan Neuzil

Chris Lindstrom

Kaleb McGary

Andrew Steuber

Kyle Hinton

Jack Nelson

Michael Jerrell

Storm Norton

Corey Levin

Defensive Linemen (8)

Brandon Dorlus

Ruke Orhorhoro

Zach Harrison

Elijah Garcia

Ben Stille

LaCale London

Da'Shawn Hand

Chris Williams

Linebackers (6)

Divine Deablo

JD Bertrand

Malik Verdon

Troy Andersen

Christian Harris

EDGE (6)

Jalon Walker

James Pearce Jr

Balen Trice

Azeez Ojulari

Samson Ebukam

Cameron Thomas

Cornerbacks (10)

AJ Terrell

Mike Hughes

Billy Bowman Jr

Cobee Bryant

Clark Phillips III

CJ Henderson

Mike Ford Jr

AJ Woods

Natrone Brooks

Darnay Holmes

Safeties (6)

Jessie Bates III

Xavier Wats

DeMarcco Hellams

Jammie Robinson

Tysheem Johnson

Sydney Brown

Special Teams (4)

LS: Liam McCullough

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P: Gil Trenton

K: Nick Folk

P: Jake Bailey

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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