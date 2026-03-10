Baltimore police officer shot in active shooter incident on Park Heights avenue; suspect also wounded

A Baltimore Police officer was shot and rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon during an active shooter incident in northwest Baltimore, with authorities confirming the suspect was also wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Details about the incident The incident unfolded around 12:30 PM in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue, a residential and commercial stretch near the Agudath Israel of Baltimore synagogue. Police described it as an "active shooter incident," prompting a heavy response from officers and urgent pleas for the public to steer clear of the surrounding area.

"BPD is on scene of an Active Shooter Incident in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue. An officer has been shot & transported to Shock Trauma. A suspect was also shot. Avoid the surrounding areas. More information will be provided as it becomes available," the Baltimore Police Department posted on their social media account.

The wounded officer was quickly transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center downtown for treatment. Details on the officer's condition remain limited at this time, though some reports suggest non-life-threatening injuries in related updates. Police have not confirmed whether the suspect received medical attention or was hospitalized, and the individual's status is unclear.

Details emerge from the scene amid the ongoing investigation. Responding officers encountered gunfire, with accounts indicating shots were fired from a nearby location, possibly a residence or elevated position. The situation led to a rapid containment effort, and the suspect is now in custody, according to emerging details from local broadcasts. No additional casualties have been reported, and the area remains under active investigation.

The location near a prominent synagogue has raised community concerns, though no evidence suggests a targeted attack on the religious site. Authorities continue to process the scene, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses as they piece together the sequence of events.

Community urged to stay vigilant and avoid area Baltimore Police have emphasized public safety, repeatedly advising residents and commuters to avoid Park Heights Avenue and nearby streets while the investigation proceeds. Traffic disruptions and police presence are expected to continue for several hours.

This incident adds to recent concerns over officer safety in the city, highlighting the risks law enforcement faces daily. The Baltimore Police Union acknowledged the event, noting that "all involved members are in good spirits" amid the unfolding response.

Further updates are anticipated as officials release more information on the circumstances, including any potential motive and the full extent of injuries. The community awaits clarity on what led to the shooting in this normally quiet northwest neighborhood.

