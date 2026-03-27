Barret Robbins, former Oakland Raiders Center, passes away at 52; teammates mourn NFL star's passing

Barret Robbins, the former Oakland Raiders center who made headlines for vanishing before Super Bowl XXXVII, has passed away at the age of 52. Former teammates confirmed the sad news through social media posts, sharing tributes to a talented player whose career was overshadowed by personal struggles.

Tim Brown, a Raiders Hall of Famer, revealed that Robbins’ wife, Marissa, informed him of the passing. Brown wrote that Robbins “passed peacefully in his sleep.” Rich Gannon, the quarterback from that memorable 2002 season, also posted heartfelt messages honouring their former teammate.

A promising career cut short by challenges Drafted by the Raiders in the second round (49th overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft from TCU, Barret Robbins quickly established himself as a reliable anchor on the offensive line. He played nine seasons with the franchise and earned All-Pro recognition in 2002, helping lead the team to Super Bowl XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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The biggest moment of his career turned into one of the most unusual stories in NFL history. On January 26, 2003, the day before the Super Bowl, Robbins went missing from the team hotel in San Diego. He later returned but was deemed unfit to play as the Raiders suffered a 48-21 loss.

He explained that he had convinced himself the Raiders had already won and was out celebrating. His disappearance took him all the way to Tijuana, Mexico, though he had no clear memory of the journey. Following the episode, Robbins spent 30 days in rehab, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for alcohol abuse.

The Super Bowl incident marked the beginning of ongoing mental health challenges that continued long after his playing days ended.

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Struggles beyond the field After being released by the Raiders in 2004, Robbins faced several legal troubles. In 2005, a confrontation with police in Miami Beach left him shot three times; he eventually pleaded guilty to five charges, including attempted murder. Additional incidents included a 2016 assault charge involving a woman and her daughter outside a Florida hotel, and three arrests in south Florida within a single month in 2020.

Despite these difficulties, Robbins earned respect from teammates for his strength and leadership during his time in Oakland. He was a key part of an offensive line that powered one of the most exciting Raiders teams in franchise history.

Raider Nation and the entire NFL world will remember him as a dedicated competitor who gave his all to the game, even as he navigated significant personal challenges.

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