Brett Larson named head coach of Minnesota Gophers men's hockey; signs 5-year deal

Brett Larson, the successful coach who guided the St Cloud State Huskies for eight seasons, has been officially named the new head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers men's ice hockey team.
The announcement comes just days after Minnesota parted ways with longtime coach Bob Motzko. Larson has signed a five-year contract, which is now pending approval from the university's Board of Regents.
University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle expressed strong confidence in the hire, highlighting Larson's proven track record.
"Brett brings extensive coaching experience at both the collegiate and international levels, and throughout the process, it became clear that he possesses the leadership, vision, and drive to guide our program," Coyle said. “He understands the responsibility that comes with this job and our expectation to compete at the highest level.”
Larson built a strong program at St Cloud State, leading the Huskies to four NCAA Tournament appearances and their first-ever national championship game. This season, the Huskies' campaign ended with a loss to the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the postseason.
In his first comments as Gophers head coach, Brett Larson spoke about the deep respect he holds for Minnesota's storied hockey tradition.
"It is a tremendous honor to lead this historic program, one that I have great respect for," Larson said. "I have an incredible amount of respect for everyone who has played, coached, and built this program, and I am both humbled and energized to carry that torch forward. This job comes with great responsibility, and I could not be more excited to get to work."
Before joining St Cloud State, Larson served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD). He also had a professional playing career that included time with the Detroit Red Wings organization.
On the same day, the university announced another coaching change in its ice hockey programs. Greg May has been named the new head coach of the Minnesota Gophers women's ice hockey team, following the department's decision to part ways with longtime coach Brad Frost.
The hiring of Brett Larson marks a new chapter for one of college hockey's most iconic programs. Minnesota fans will be eager to see how the former Huskies coach brings his successful system and recruiting ability to the Gophers, with expectations remaining high for immediate contention in the Big Ten and beyond.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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