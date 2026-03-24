Brett Larson named head coach of Minnesota Gophers men's hockey; signs 5-year deal

Brett Larson, the successful coach who guided the St Cloud State Huskies for eight seasons, has been officially named the new head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers men's ice hockey team.

The announcement comes just days after Minnesota parted ways with longtime coach Bob Motzko. Larson has signed a five-year contract, which is now pending approval from the university's Board of Regents.

Athletic Director praises Brett Larson's leadership and decision University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle expressed strong confidence in the hire, highlighting Larson's proven track record.

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"Brett brings extensive coaching experience at both the collegiate and international levels, and throughout the process, it became clear that he possesses the leadership, vision, and drive to guide our program," Coyle said. “He understands the responsibility that comes with this job and our expectation to compete at the highest level.”

Larson built a strong program at St Cloud State, leading the Huskies to four NCAA Tournament appearances and their first-ever national championship game. This season, the Huskies' campaign ended with a loss to the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the postseason.

New coach expresses honour and excitement for Gophers' legacy In his first comments as Gophers head coach, Brett Larson spoke about the deep respect he holds for Minnesota's storied hockey tradition.

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"It is a tremendous honor to lead this historic program, one that I have great respect for," Larson said. "I have an incredible amount of respect for everyone who has played, coached, and built this program, and I am both humbled and energized to carry that torch forward. This job comes with great responsibility, and I could not be more excited to get to work."

Before joining St Cloud State, Larson served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD). He also had a professional playing career that included time with the Detroit Red Wings organization.

Women's hockey update: Greg May takes over On the same day, the university announced another coaching change in its ice hockey programs. Greg May has been named the new head coach of the Minnesota Gophers women's ice hockey team, following the department's decision to part ways with longtime coach Brad Frost.

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Also Read | Minnesota fires womens hockey coach Brad Frost after 19 seasons and a decade since last of 4 titles

What this means for Gophers hockey fans The hiring of Brett Larson marks a new chapter for one of college hockey's most iconic programs. Minnesota fans will be eager to see how the former Huskies coach brings his successful system and recruiting ability to the Gophers, with expectations remaining high for immediate contention in the Big Ten and beyond.