Buffalo Bills re-sign Damar Hamlin to one-year deal; safety returns after injury-hit 2025 season

The Buffalo Bills have officially re-signed safety Damar Hamlin to a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday (March 27). The move brings back the 28-year-old veteran to Buffalo’s secondary as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL season.
Damar Hamlin’s 2025 season was cut short after he suffered a pectoral injury during practice in October. The injury required surgery, limiting him to just five games. Despite the setback, Hamlin now returns to a revamped Bills safeties room that has been strengthened with the additions of CJ Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone through free agency this offseason.
Originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Damar Hamlin began his professional career as a backup and special teams contributor. He earned his first significant starting opportunities in 2022 due to injuries to other players.
His journey took a dramatic turn on January 2, 2023, during a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field and was resuscitated by medical staff. The incident drew worldwide attention and highlighted the importance of emergency medical response in sports.
After a full recovery and medical clearance, Hamlin chose to continue his NFL career. He served as a backup safety throughout the 2023 season before earning the starting role in 2024. That year, he started 14 games and recorded the first two interceptions of his career, showing steady growth as a defensive player.
Damar Hamlin’s influence extends well past the football field. Following his cardiac arrest, his Chasing M’s Foundation received millions in donations. In the years since, the foundation, along with the Buffalo Bills, the NFL, and various partners, has worked tirelessly to promote heart health awareness.
Their efforts have focused on educating the public about CPR and the use of AEDs. This includes supporting new legislation and organizing CPR tours across the country. Hamlin has become a powerful advocate for emergency preparedness, turning a personal tragedy into a mission that has already saved lives.
With the one-year deal in place, Damar Hamlin will look to rebound from his injury and compete for playing time in a competitive safeties group. The Buffalo Bills’ defense, already one of the league’s strongest, gains valuable depth and leadership from a player who has overcome significant adversity.