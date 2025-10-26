Apple set to launch ads inside Maps app by 2026. How will it work? Here's what we know

Apple’s next big advertising play could be right inside your Maps app. According to Bloomberg, the company plans to start rolling out paid placements in Apple Maps as early as 2026, giving restaurants, stores, and other local businesses the option to pay for better visibility when users search nearby.

The model is expected to mirror Search Ads in the App Store, where developers bid for promoted spots in user search results. But insiders told Bloomberg the Maps version will look sleeker than what competitors like Google offer and will rely heavily on AI-powered targeting to make recommendations feel more relevant.

Still, not everyone is excited about the idea. Bloomberg notes that Apple has faced growing criticism over how much self-promotion it now crams into iPhones - from ads pushing AppleCare+ and Apple Music to pop-ups for TV+ and Fitness+.

Growing backlash and a bigger ad empire Apple’s ad business has quietly become a giant. Bloomberg also reported that the company’s ad division in 2022 had been generating $4 billion in revenue annually and wanted to increase that to the double digits. That expansion fits neatly with Apple’s long-term plan to double its services revenue.

The challenge, as always, is user trust. Apple built its brand on privacy and simplicity. Turning essential apps like Maps into ad platforms risks alienating those who bought into that promise.

Apple’s services: a $100 billion machine According to Statista, Apple’s services business - which includes Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple TV, the App Store, and iCloud - hit an all-time high in the third quarter of 2025, generating $27.4 billion in just three months. That’s up from $13.2 billion five years ago, marking a 108% surge.

With over 2.3 billion active devices and more than one billion paid subscriptions, Apple now makes over $100 billion annually from services alone. What started as a hardware company has transformed into a hybrid giant where recurring revenue - not just iPhones - drives growth.

Longer replacement cycles for devices have made those service dollars crucial. Subscriptions, in-app purchases, and ads provide steady, high-margin income and keep users tethered to the company’s ecosystem. Once you are inside Apple’s ‘walled garden’, you are less likely to leave, the outlet said.

For Apple, that is the real business - and Maps ads are just the latest branch growing from it.

