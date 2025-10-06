Fifth Third Bank to acquire Comerica in biggest merger of 2025, creating ninth-largest US bank

In the biggest bank merger of 2025, Fifth Third Bank has announced that it will acquire Comerica in a deal worth $10.9 billion. As per WGHN.com, the merger would create the ninth-largest bank in the country.

Advertisement

The same report claims that the post-merger entity's assets alone would be worth $288 billion. Negotiations are ongoing, and the deal is likely to be finalized by early 2026.

Under the arrangement that the two entities are negotiating, Comerica shareholders will receive 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for every share they currently possess.

“The things that have defined Fifth Third over the course of the past 10 years have been this focus on stability, profitability and our ability to drive organic growth,” Fifth Third CEO Tim Spence reportedly told CNBC in an interview.

Spence also emphasized his expansion plans, saying that he intends to open 150 branches in Texas.

The chief executive of Comerica, Curt Farmer, also expressed optimism about the deal.

Advertisement

“Joining with Fifth Third – with its strengths in retail, payments and digital – allows us to build on our leading commercial franchise and further serve our customers with enhanced capabilities across more markets,” he was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Comerica shares bullish In response to the news of the merger, Comerica’s shares began to rally. As per CNBC, they rose by around 15 per cent in early Monday trading.

According to Yahoo Finance, Comerica shares were worth $82.88 at the close of trading on 3 October.

The report also says that Comerica shareholders will end up owning around 27 per cent of the merged entity, as per Fifth Third’s press release.

Advertisement

Yahoo Finance also reported that the new entity will be present in 17 of the 20 fastest-growing regions in the country, including the Southeast, California, and Texas.

History of the two banks The websites of the banks inform that Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit, Michigan, and Fifth Third started operations in 1858 as the Bank of the Ohio Valley.

FAQs What is Comerica? Comerica is one of the USA’s leading regional banks that will merge with Fifth Third Bank.

What is Fifth Third Bank? Fifth Third Bank is a major bank with a presence across 11 states in the United States.

Advertisement