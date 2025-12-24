Is the US stock market open on Christmas 2025 and New Year’s Day 2026? Full holiday schedule explained

With Christmas and New Year’s around the corner, US markets are moving through one of the more compressed trading stretches of the year. A single early close or holiday can alter settlement, delay execution, or cause a trade to be pushed into the following week.

For investors, the key dates are straightforward - but easy to mix up. Below is a breakdown of how trading hours will shape up around Christmas 2025 and New Year’s Day 2026 - including where stocks and bonds follow different schedules.

Christmas 2025: Is the US stock market open on Christmas Eve? Yes, but only briefly. Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are scheduled to close early on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

Equity trading ends at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Certain options remain available for a short period after that, depending on the contract. Bonds are different. The fixed-income market typically follows separate recommendations and often closes earlier than equities around holidays. Bond markets will often close early, around 2:00 pm ET on Christmas Eve, Yahoo Finance reported.

The early close is part of the standard exchange calendar and is not affected by any federal office closures or administrative holidays.

Is the US stock market open on Christmas Day? No. On Thursday, 25 December 2025, US equity markets will be closed for Christmas Day. No stock or options trading takes place. Markets will reopen the following day.

Is the US stock market open on Friday, 26 December Stock markets return to regular hours on Friday, 26 December 2025. This point caused confusion earlier in the season after a federal directive closed government offices on 26 December. Exchange operators clarified that their trading calendars would not change. For Wall Street, 26 December remains a normal session.

New Year’s 2026: Is the stock market open on New Year’s Eve 2025? Yes, for stocks. Wednesday, 31 December 2025, is scheduled as a regular trading day for equities on both the NYSE and Nasdaq. There is no early close listed for stocks.

Bond markets, however, often close early on New Year’s Eve - typically around 2:00 pm ET- depending on firm participation.

Is the stock market open on New Year’s Day 2026? No. Both NYSE and Nasdaq are closed on Thursday, 1 January 2026, in observance of New Year’s Day. Trading resumes on Friday, 2 January 2026.

So here's the schedule for Christmas 2025 and New Year's 2026: Early close on 24 December

Closed on 25 December

Open on 26 December

Normal stock session on 31 December

Closed on 1 January

