Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve: Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Sam's Club, and more

Christmas is only hours away. People around the world are shopping their hearts out for one of the biggest festivals of the year. Several grocery stores in the US are open on Christmas Eve for those who need to grab a few last-minute items.

Here is everything you need to know about whether grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve, including their hours and availability, as per USA Today.

Walmart on Christmas Eve Walmart will be open on Christmas Eve 2025. On Wednesday, stores will only operate between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. As it did last year, Walmart will be closed all day on Christmas Day.

Kroger on Christmas Eve A business representative from Kroger informed USA TODAY that while Kroger and its chain of stores will remain open on Christmas Eve, the majority will close between 6 and 8 PM local time. For precise hours, customers are advised to check online or give their local store a call.

Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith's Food and Drug are all part of the Kroger family.

Costco on Christmas Eve According to the company's website, the majority of Costco warehouses will be open on Christmas Eve between 10 AM and 5 PM.

Sam's Club on Christmas Eve According to the company's website, Sam's Club warehouses will be open on December 24 from 8 AM to 6 PM for Plus Members and from 9 AM to 6 PM for club members.

BJ's wholesale on Christmas Eve According to the company's website, BJ's Wholesale Club will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 AM to 6 PM. The hours of operation for the optical departments are between 10 AM and 5 PM.

Food Lion on Christmas Eve Although Food Lion stores will function on Christmas Eve, most of them will close at 7 PM local time. Meanwhile, pharmacies will open from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Harris Teeter on Christmas Eve The business has informed the outlet that Harris Teeter stores will be open on Christmas Eve and shut at 7 PM local time.

