Can you beat this Reddit optical illusion? Only 1% manage to spot the hidden cat in 10 seconds

The internet has a new puzzle keeping people busy. A picture shared on the FindTheSniper community on Reddit shows what looks like a plain roadside scene. There are shrubs, some greenery and a drainage hole. But somewhere in that mix is a well-camouflaged cat, and spotting it is proving tougher than it sounds.

Reddit Optical Illusion At first glance, the picture does not seem like much; just bushes and the road, nothing out of the ordinary. But the challenge asks viewers to look closely, because the cat blends in almost perfectly with the background. Many users admitted they spent several minutes scanning every inch before they finally caught it.

The image is another example of how simple “hidden object” photos can go viral online. Similar to “find the panda” or “hidden soldier” illusions, this one relies on sharp eyes and a bit of patience. The subreddit where it was posted, FindTheSniper, is known for these kinds of visual tricks that test observation skills.

Optical Illusion answer For those who gave up or just could not see it, the comments on the post offered clues. One Redditor pointed out, “One third from the bottom just to the right of centre.” Another added, “Grey head in the drain hole to the right of the other drain hole.” Once you read those hints, the hidden cat suddenly pops out of the picture.

Look carefully at the wall; there are three drain holes. The gray cat's head is popping out of the third drain hole.

The challenge has sparked hundreds of replies from users. Some boasted they spotted it right away, while others confessed it took them far too long. A few joked that the cat looked like it was “on a mission” hiding in the shadows.

Also read: Optical illusion stuns Reddit as users struggle to spot the hidden deer in viral challenge

Why do these optical illusions work? Optical illusions like this keep resurfacing on social media because they play with human perception. The brain tends to skip over details that blend with the environment, and animals are especially good at exploiting that trick of nature. Cats in particular are natural masters of camouflage, which is why this illusion worked so well.