Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star play in Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 clash? Check Playing XI

Christian Pulisic will miss the United States’ FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match against Australia. The USMNT star has been ruled out with a left calf injury that has kept him out of full training all week.

Pulisic impressed in the opening 4-1 win over Paraguay but was forced off at halftime after a challenge to the back of his leg. The injury has not settled enough for him to feature in Seattle, leaving coach Mauricio Pochettino to plan without his most influential attacker.

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Christian Pulisic’s injury and limited training The 27-year-old felt discomfort after a kick in the first half against Paraguay. He spoke positively straight after the game, but has since been restricted to individual work. “Bit of a kick in the first half, so I'm really hoping that it's nothing,” Pulisic said. “Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine. Just the back of my leg, sort of my calf area, but I've had similar things before, and staying positive. I don't think it's anything.”

Mauricio Pochettino also expressed hope at the time. “Hope it's not a big issue,” the coach noted after the Paraguay match.

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Mauricio Pochettino’s latest comments on Christian Pulisic This week, Christian Pulisic trained separately, often wearing a protective sleeve while doing gym sessions and light pitch work. In Thursday’s press conference, Pochettino gave a measured update on the forward’s condition.

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“He’s evolving. He’s much better from Friday,” Pochettino said. “We will see. If he is not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game.”

“When this type of thing happens, always it’s painful. Christian is strong and with a great mentality,” he added. “He’s doing a fantastic effort to try and be ready as soon as possible.”

The latest team news confirms Christian Pulisic has been left out. The USMNT, who collected three points from their opening game, can manage the injury without risking their star player further.

USA Starting XI vs Australia Matt Freese in goal; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Ricardo Pepi, with Sergino Dest, W McKennie, A Robinson; Folarin Balogun.

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What happens next for USA June 12: USA 4-1 Paraguay

June 19: USA vs Australia

June 25: USA vs Turkey

A win over Australia would put the USMNT in a strong position to advance early. While Christian Pulisic’s absence removes a key threat, the squad’s options give Mauricio Pochettino flexibility. The priority remains protecting the star forward for the decisive match against Turkey.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.