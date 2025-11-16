Comedian Bill Maher mocks Trump amid renewed political battle over Epstein files—‘We’re doing this again?’

Comedian Bill Maher on Friday took aim at the renewed political dispute surrounding the release of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s files, using his HBO show to lampoon both parties and President Donald Trump’s reaction to the disclosures.

Opening his monologue on “Real Time,” Maher quipped, “We can get back to the important business of government reading a dead pervert’s emails.” He went on to express frustration at the repeated resurfacing of the scandal, saying, “We’re doing this again? Again, Epstein? Have you been following the Epstein story? I feel like I’ve seen this movie four times. Right, where they release it, and there’s always more.”

House set for vote on Epstein Files next week His comments came as a bipartisan group of House lawmakers successfully pushed a petition demanding a floor vote on whether the Justice Department should release all unclassified materials linked to Epstein. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the vote is expected early next week.

Maher joked about how frequently the documents appear, remarking, “When you get elected, they give you your security badge, the key to your office, and here’s your box of Epstein files. They just release them endlessly.” He continued with another jab, adding, “I mean, they’re like, like Beatle tracks from the vaults. They just keep coming out, and out it never ends.”

The political uproar has intensified as Trump criticised the move to release more Epstein files, alleging a coordinated attempt by Democrats to damage his reputation. Interest in the case has soared, with both parties releasing fresh batches of documents.

House Democrats published a series of emails between Epstein and an associate, including one claiming the former president “knew about the girls.” Meanwhile, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released 20,000 pages of records from Epstein’s estate.

Maher continued his satirical take on the situation, referencing Hillary Clinton’s past email controversy: “See, this is why Hillary destroyed her server with the hammer. Okay, I did this. Sometimes you just gotta go to the hammer, people. The hammer.”