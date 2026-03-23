Danielle Collins sparks row with Corentin Moutet over alleged flirty messages and DM drama; check details

Danielle Collins has ignited an off-court controversy during the Miami Open by claiming French player Corentin Moutet tried to flirt with her via social media messages. The American star, now working as a broadcaster for Tennis Channel, shared the story live on air, leading to a sharp denial from Moutet.

Danielle Collins drops the story live on the Tennis Channel The American star, now working as a broadcaster, shared the details during her Sunday appearance on Tennis Channel coverage. She described an awkward moment when Corentin Moutet was warming up for his Miami Open match and appeared to shout in her direction from the court.

"I said to him, if you’re going to be flirting with me like that, you’re gonna have to get a bigger serve," Danielle Collins told viewers. “Some people think it comes down to height. Some people think it comes down to personality, but really what it comes down to is big forehands and big serves.”

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The 32-year-old linked the exchange to her widely discussed dating preferences. She brought up her viral late-2025 dating profile, where she ruled out “short kings” and made her height requirement clear.

"It was kind of funny, too, because he unfollowed me after my viral dating profile when I said I wasn’t interested in the short kings," she continued.

"Come on people, you have to understand that I’m 5 (foot) 10 (inches), and for me, it’s fair. It’s just a preference. Nothing against the short kings, but he was upset about that. He messaged me, then unfollowed me. Then, he slid back into the DMs last night, asking me if I saw his match and all the big serves he was hitting yesterday. … He did win, but …"

Collins added that Moutet would need to "bring a lot to the table" if he hoped for any romantic interest.

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Corentin Moutet fires back on social media The 26-year-old Frenchman wasted no time responding on X, completely rejecting the story.

"How can I unfollow you when I never followed you," Moutet posted. "@TennisChannel how can you let someone say BS like this on tv. You followed me . You asked me for mixed dubs. And I’ve never even followed you.

“You ready to say anything so people talks about you. You should learn how to love yourself so you won’t have to do stupid things for people loves. @TennisChannel good sport journalist.”

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Player profiles and ongoing context Danielle Collins, currently ranked No. 99 in WTA singles, reached a career-high of world No. 7 in 2022. She sat out the 2026 Australian Open but remains active in the tennis scene through commentary roles.