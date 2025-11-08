Donald Trump pardons New York Mets icon Darryl Strawberry; all you need to know

Former New York Mets superstar Darryl Strawberry has received a full presidential pardon from Donald Trump, marking a remarkable chapter in the life of one of baseball's most talented yet troubled figures. The announcement came Friday from a White House official, highlighting Strawberry's post-career transformation.

Darryl Strawberry, a three-time World Series champion and eight-time MLB All-Star, pleaded guilty in 1995 to tax evasion for not reporting income on federal returns. He served time and repaid the taxes, but the conviction lingered for decades.

"President Trump has approved a pardon for Darryl Strawberry, three-time World Series champion and eight-time MLB All-Star," the White House official said.

"Mr Strawberry served time and paid back taxes after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion. Following his career, Mr. Strawberry found faith in Christianity and has been sober for over a decade. He has become active in ministry and started a recovery center, which still operates today."

Darryl Strawberry expressed gratitude The 63-year-old, Darryl Strawberry, expressed gratitude in an emotional Instagram post after Trump personally called him Thursday afternoon.

What led to Darryl Strawberry's 1995 conviction? Darryl Strawberry's troubles stemmed from failing to report income, including memorabilia sales and appearance fees, on his federal tax returns during the early 1990s. He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, resulting in a six-month home confinement sentence, community service, and repayment of over $350,000 in back taxes and fines. At the time, it capped a series of personal struggles, including substance abuse issues that derailed parts of his promising career.

How dominant was Strawberry in his MLB prime? From 1983 to 1990 with the New York Mets, Strawberry was a key player, earning Rookie of the Year in 1983 and helping lead the team to the 1986 World Series title. He batted .259 across 17 seasons, smashing 335 home runs, driving in 1,000 RBIs, and stealing 221 bases. An eight-time All-Star (seven with the Mets), he later won World Series rings with the Yankees in 1996 and 1999. His power and speed made him an MVP candidate in the 1980s.