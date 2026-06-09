Donald Trump reacts after receiving unexpected welcome, boos at NBA finals in New York City

US President Donald Trump was back in his former hometown as he attended the NBA finals match. His attendance prompted loud booing from the fans at Madison Square Garden on Monday night before Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. As Trump appeared on the giant video screens, the crowd gave him an unusual welcome.

Donald Trump at NYC's NBA match He was shown on the Jumbotron during the Star-Spangled Banner song in the game. Amid this, jeers and boos were heard from across the arena.

Trump stayed on the screen for a little more than eight seconds and also passed a salute with a smile on his face.

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Quickly, the screen switched to the visuals of Knicks players in line. The boos turned to cheers instantly.

Why did Trump attend For the unversed, Trump is a longtime Knicks fan. He attended the game as the guest of the team owner, James Dolan, as New York hosted their first NBA finals game since 1999, as per a report by The Guardian.

Reportedly, Trump attended the match with beefed-up security. It is said that the President watched the game from Dolan's box, situated right above the centre court. Meanwhile, Trump's Secret Service personnel commandeered the nearby suites.

At the box, Trump was seen with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Trump’s granddaughter Kai also joined him for a game day.

Trump reacts Reacting to the incident, Trump seemingly brushed it off.

"I thought it was amazing, actually," Trump told reporters when asked about the game night as he prepared to depart from JFK airport in New York. He added, "You mean, when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good."

The reaction from the crowd wasn't entirely unexpected. The NBA's fan base is said to be leaning liberal. In fact, New York City largely supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election against Trump.

What happened at Knicks vs Spurs Meanwhile, Trump's attendance at the game added extra layer of security. He brought attention on the overall game as the city remained gripped by basketball fever.

The Knicks entered the match with a 2-0 lead in the series against the Spurs. The team was aiming to move one step closer to winning their first NBA championship since 1973.

Also Read | Donald Trump set to attend NBA finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden

Security around Madison Square Garden was reportedly increased ahead of the finale.

According to The Guardian, a 10-foot security fence was placed around the arena. Reportedly, all attendees were advised to arrive at least two hours prior to the tip-off. Amid the tightened security, a strict no-bag policy was also put on place.

By afternoon, dozens of fans had already lined up to pass through metal detectors operated by Secret Service personnel before entering the venue.

Also Read | Donald Trump set to attend NBA finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden

"I wish he wasn't here. He's not a real fan, and he's just making things awful," said Errol Ismail, a Brooklyn resident who struggled with multiple entrances to get in, told Reuters. "We've waited a lifetime for this, and he's made it about himself, like everything else."

The Spurs beat the Knicks 115-111 to cut New York's series lead to 2-1.