‘F1’ team submits Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran and Doja Cat tracks from film album for Oscar consideration

The race to the Oscars has just gained new contenders, as the team behind the hit summer blockbuster 'F1 — starring Brad Pitt as a veteran Formula 1 driver — has officially submitted three of its standout songs for consideration in the Best Original Song category.

Warner Bros and Apple submit three songs from ‘F1: The Album’ for Oscars The Warner Bros. and Apple production has selected Tate McRae’s ‘Just Keep Watching,’ Ed Sheeran’s ‘Drive,’ and Doja Cat’s ‘Lose My Mind’ as its official submissions, marking a major step forward in the film’s awards campaign.

The three songs have already become commercial and critical hits, now poised to compete for one of Hollywood’s most coveted honours.

Under what’s known as ‘the Menken rule’ — introduced by the Academy’s music branch in 2008 — only three songs from a single film can be submitted for Oscar consideration, and no more than two can ultimately be nominated. With ‘F1: The Album’ boasting multiple chart-toppers, the selection process was no small task.

The soundtrack has been a commercial powerhouse, with seven tracks breaking into Billboard’s Top Movie Songs chart. But few could argue with the three songs chosen, each representing a unique facet of the film’s sound and emotion.

‘Just Keep Watching’, co-written by McRae with Tyler Spry and Ryan Tedder, is a high-energy pop anthem that embodies the thrill and glamour of Formula 1 racing. The track earned Song of the Summer and Best Editing at the 2025 MTV VMAs and has surpassed 500 million global streams, with more than a million single equivalents sold in the U.S.

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Drive,’ written alongside Blake Slatkin and John Mayer, channels the grit and intensity of an old-school racer. Featuring Mayer on guitar, Pino Palladino on bass, and Dave Grohl on drums, it delivers a classic rock sound that perfectly mirrors Brad Pitt’s on-screen character. The song has already racked up 92 million streams worldwide.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat’s ‘Lose My Mind,’ co-written with Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Caleb Toliver, and Grant Boutin, blends her signature style with Zimmer’s cinematic score. Performed with Grammy nominee Don Toliver, the song captures the emotional turbulence of the film’s racing team and has earned 315 million global streams, inching towards gold certification.