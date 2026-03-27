France criticises new IOC gender testing for women's Olympic events as 'a step backwards'

France's sports minister has sharply criticised the International Olympic Committee's decision to reintroduce genetic testing for women's events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The policy limits eligibility in female categories to biological females, determined by a one-time SRY gene screening. Critics argue it revives outdated practices and raises serious questions about ethics, science, and inclusion in elite sport.

What prompted France's strong opposition? On Friday, Marina Ferrari, France's sports minister, issued a firm statement expressing "deep concern" over the IOC's move. She described the decision as a "step backwards" and warned against generalising genetic testing.

"On behalf of the French government, I wish to express our deep concern regarding this decision. We oppose a generalisation of genetic testing that raises numerous ethical, legal and medical questions, particularly in light of French bioethics legislation," Ferrari said.

View full Image View full Image France's Sports Minister Marina Ferrari in action (file photo) ( AFP )

France "takes note" of the requirement for SRY gene testing but firmly opposes its broad application. The minister highlighted that similar tests were used from 1967 until 1999, when they were discontinued due to scientific reservations.

"These tests, introduced in 1967, were discontinued in 1999 due to strong reservations within the scientific community regarding their relevance. France regrets this step backwards," she added.

Why has the IOC brought back gender testing? The IOC announced on Thursday that, from the 2028 Los Angeles Games onwards, only biological females will be eligible for women's events across all sports. Eligibility will be confirmed through a simple, one-time SRY gene screening via saliva, cheek swab, or blood test.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry defended the policy strongly. "The policy we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts. So it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe, she said.

This marks a shift from the more flexible 2021 framework, which allowed individual international federations to set their own rules. The change aims to create uniform standards and follows heated debates, including controversies around boxers like Imane Khelif at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Also Read | Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman president of IOC

How will the new SRY Gene test work? The test detects the SRY gene, typically present on the Y chromosome and linked to male sex development. Athletes with the gene would generally be ineligible for women's categories.

What concerns does France raise about equality and diversity? Marina Ferrari argued the approach specifically targets women and fails to account for natural biological variations, especially among intersex individuals.

"This decision raises major concerns, as it specifically targets women by introducing a distinction that undermines the principle of equality," she said.

She further noted: "It defines the female sex without taking into account the biological specificities of intersex individuals, whose sexual characteristics present natural variations, leading to a reductive and potentially stigmatizing approach."

"Every athlete can compete in a respectful, protective environment consistent with the values of French sport," Ferrari added.

As the 2028 Olympics approach, the debate over balancing inclusion, fairness, and safety in elite sport continues. France's stance highlights the tension between uniform global rules and respect for diverse legal and ethical frameworks.

FAQs Who is affected? Transgender women and many athletes with differences of sex development (DSD) who experienced male puberty could be excluded.

Also Read | Transgender women barred from female events at Olympics from 2028

Is it intrusive? The IOC describes the one-time test as minimally invasive.