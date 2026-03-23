Greg McDermott steps down as Creighton Bluejays' head coach after historic run; Alan Huss takes over as new leader

Creighton University men's basketball program is entering a new chapter as longtime head coach Greg McDermott has retired, with top assistant Alan Huss set to step in as the next leader of the Bluejays. The school announced on Monday, following McDermott's emotional meeting with his players earlier that morning.

Greg McDermott's retirement Greg McDermott, 61, ended his 16-year tenure in Omaha as the most successful coach in Creighton history. He guided the Bluejays from the Missouri Valley Conference to the competitive Big East in the early 2010s, building a consistent national contender. Over his time at Creighton, he amassed a 365-188 record, led 11 NCAA Tournament-caliber teams (including what would have been a 2020 appearance), reached two Sweet 16s (2021, 2024), and advanced to an Elite Eight in 2023.

Greg McDermott's statement In a heartfelt statement, McDermott reflected on his journey: "It has been an incredible honour to lead the Creighton men's basketball program for the past 16 years. I am very proud of the young men who have proudly worn the Bluejay uniform and represented our program in a first-class manner. Witnessing their growth and development on and off the playing floor was especially gratifying.

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"I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, our players, coaching staff, and support staff, as well as the presidents, athletic directors, and all the University and athletic administrators. The support of the Omaha community, consistently packing our arena with 17,000 fans, has created many fond memories.

"While this chapter of my career comes to a close, my love and respect for the Bluejays will never fade. I look forward to the continued success of Bluejay basketball under the leadership of Alan Huss."

Tough final season for Greg McDermott The retirement comes after a challenging 15-17 campaign, Creighton's second-worst under McDermott and their first miss of NCAA Tournament contention since 2019. The Bluejays fell 72-61 to Seton Hall in the Big East Tournament and will wrap up the year in the Crown tournament next week.

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Despite the dip, McDermott's legacy shines bright. His career totals, including prior stops at North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Iowa State, stand at 645-383 with 13 NCAA bids and five conference titles.

A personal highlight was coaching his son Doug, a Creighton legend and three-time First Team All-American who became the fifth all-time leading scorer in college basketball (3,150 points) and National Player of the Year in 2014. Doug's success helped elevate Creighton's profile during Greg's rebuild.

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Alan Huss takes over as the new head coach Alan Huss, a Creighton alum who played under Dana Altman (1997-2001), spent seven seasons as Greg McDermott's assistant before leading High Point to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He returned to Omaha in April 2025 after a mutual agreement with McDermott and athletic director Marcus Blossom.

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Alan Huss brings deep program knowledge and recruiting ties. While Creighton may lag in NIL resources compared to some Big East peers, the CHI Health Center Omaha remains a tough venue for opponents. Fundraising will be key as Huss navigates the transfer portal.

This shift keeps Creighton stable, marking just its third coach in 32 years following Altman's 1994-2010 era.