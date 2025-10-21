Harrison Ford’s ‘Shrinking’ set for January comeback on Apple TV: When and where to watch, cast, plotline and more

Apple TV has officially confirmed the return of its hit dramedy Shrinking, announcing that the show’s third season will premiere on January 2026.

When will ‘Shrinking’s new season stream on Apple TV+? The upcoming third season will begin streaming on January 28 with a special one-hour episode, followed by weekly instalments every Tuesday, continuing until April 8.

What is the show about? Led once again by Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’ follows the life of Jimmy, described as “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

The series blends sharp humour with heartfelt emotion, exploring the messy realities of loss, healing, and human connection.

Meet the cast of ‘Shrinking’ Segel is joined by an ensemble cast that includes Hollywood legend Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

Season 3 will also see the return of several guest stars — Brett Goldstein, who co-created the show, will reprise his role in a special appearance, alongside Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders.

Excitingly, new faces joining the cast this season include Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox, adding even more star power to an already acclaimed line-up.

Accolades won by ‘Shrinking’ Since its debut in 2023, Shrinking has earned critical praise for its writing, performances, and fresh take on mental health storytelling. The show has picked up multiple accolades, with Segel, Ford, Williams, and Urie all receiving Emmy nominations.

Both Segel and Ford were also recognised with Golden Globe nods, and the series itself was nominated for Best Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The force behind ‘Shrinking’ The show is the brainchild of Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein — the creative minds behind other beloved titles such as ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Scrubs’.