77th Primetime Emmy Awards: When and where to watch, hosts and presenters | All you need to know

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner, ready to honour the best in television.

When and where to watch Emmys 2025 Set to take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, the ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fans in India will be able to watch the event live early on Monday, September 15 at 5:30 a.m. IST.

This year’s event promises a mix of star power and celebration. For viewers in the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. In India, audiences can stream it on JioHotstar, while international fans can also watch via CBS on Paramount+.

The awards will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, with a special line-up of co-hosts and presenters including Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, and Mariska Hargitay. Their presence brings together well-known faces from across genres, from comedy and drama to variety and talk shows.

Check out the Emmy Nominations The nominations were announced earlier on July 15 2025, and the race is led by Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’, which earned 27 nominations.

Close behind is ‘The Penguin’ with 24 nominations, and ‘The White Lotus’ with 23. These numbers highlight strong competition among premium dramas and limited series that have shaped much of this year’s television conversations.

The Emmy Awards are seen as one of the highest honours in the television industry. This year, the event will continue to celebrate creativity, storytelling, and performance across a range of formats and platforms — including streaming services, which dominate the nominations yet again.

As the excitement builds, the 77th Emmy Awards promise not just recognition of talent but also memorable moments on the red carpet and stage. With a strong line-up of presenters and critically acclaimed shows in the running, viewers can expect a night of glamour, celebration, and standout television history.