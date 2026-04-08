99th and 100th Academy Awards: Dates revealed for final ceremonies before YouTube shift

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards, the final ceremonies before its shift to YouTube. In 2027 and 2028, the prestigious award show will air on its longtime distributor, ABC, for the last times.
According to Variety, the 99th Oscars will take place on March 14, 2027, followed by the 100th Oscars on March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will go live at 7 pm ET on ABC. It will be broadcast in more than 200 regions worldwide from the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
The Academy recently announced that the Oscars will relocate venues, moving from the Dolby Theatre to the Peacock Theater, starting from 2029. The ceremony will remain at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles as part of their 10-year agreement with AEG.
However, the Academy event will continue to air atits earlier timeof 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor talked about the collaboration with AEG. "We are thrilled to partner with a global powerhouse like AEG. Their track record for building and operating technologically sophisticated live performance venues is unrivaled," Kramer and Taylor said in a March 26 statement. "For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with AEG to make L.A. LIVE the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema, both for our live in-theater audience and for film fans around the world," as per People.
The 98th Oscars was held last month on March 15, 2026 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The show was hosted by Conan O'Brien for the second time. This year, Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was the night's biggest winner with six awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress.
While Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor Award for Sinners, Jessie Buckley bagged the Best Actress Award for Hamnet.
In supporting categories, Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor, and Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress. Other notable winners across categories were KPop Demon Hunters (Best Animated Feature) and Sentimental Value (Best International Feature).
The biggest night of Hollywood witnessed a strong turnout as A-listers and nominees flaunted their best looks on the red carpet.. Celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Goldie Hawn, Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson, and Ryan Coogler were among the attendees.
Pictures from pre and post Oscar parties were also released on social media.
However, this year's Academy Awards saw a 9% dip in ratings after several years, as reported by AP.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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