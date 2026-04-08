99th and 100th Academy Awards: Dates revealed for final ceremonies before YouTube shift

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards, the final ceremonies before its shift to YouTube. In 2027 and 2028, the prestigious award show will air on its longtime distributor, ABC, for the last times.

99th and 100th Oscars dates announced According to Variety, the 99th Oscars will take place on March 14, 2027, followed by the 100th Oscars on March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will go live at 7 pm ET on ABC. It will be broadcast in more than 200 regions worldwide from the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

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Oscars to move to Peacock Theater The Academy recently announced that the Oscars will relocate venues, moving from the Dolby Theatre to the Peacock Theater, starting from 2029. The ceremony will remain at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles as part of their 10-year agreement with AEG.

However, the Academy event will continue to air atits earlier timeof 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

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In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor talked about the collaboration with AEG. "We are thrilled to partner with a global powerhouse like AEG. Their track record for building and operating technologically sophisticated live performance venues is unrivaled," Kramer and Taylor said in a March 26 statement. "For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with AEG to make L.A. LIVE the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema, both for our live in-theater audience and for film fans around the world," as per People.

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Oscars 2026: Winners, celebs and more The 98th Oscars was held last month on March 15, 2026 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The show was hosted by Conan O'Brien for the second time. This year, Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was the night's biggest winner with six awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress.

While Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor Award for Sinners, Jessie Buckley bagged the Best Actress Award for Hamnet.

In supporting categories, Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor, and Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress. Other notable winners across categories were KPop Demon Hunters (Best Animated Feature) and Sentimental Value (Best International Feature).

The biggest night of Hollywood witnessed a strong turnout as A-listers and nominees flaunted their best looks on the red carpet.. Celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Goldie Hawn, Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson, and Ryan Coogler were among the attendees.

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Pictures from pre and post Oscar parties were also released on social media.

However, this year's Academy Awards saw a 9% dip in ratings after several years, as reported by AP.