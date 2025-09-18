ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's show indefinitely over remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following the remarks he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

Earlier Wednesday, Nexstar Media Group Inc, owner of ABC TV affiliates, said it would pull the show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ indefinitely from its stations following remarks Kimmel made that were “offensive and insensitive.”

Andrew Alford, the president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, was quoted as saying, “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.”

A spokesperson for Jimmy Kimmel did not immediately return a call for comment.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk In his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel said that “we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

‘MAGA’ refers to the president's ‘Make America Great Again’ movement.

Kimmel, like CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, has consistently been critical of US President Donald Trump and many of his policies on his ABC show.

CBS said this past summer that it was cancelling Colbert's show at the end of this season for financial reasons, although some critics have wondered if his stance on Trump played a role.

Charlie Kirk's killing Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event on a Utah university campus.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested and was formally charged with the murder.

The White House this week said it would be pursuing an alleged left-wing "domestic terror movement" in the wake of Kirk's killing, prompting alarm that such a campaign could be used to silence political dissent.

Tyler Robinson feared being shot by police In a latest development, Tyler Robinson, the Utah man accused of assassinating Kirk, was afraid of being shot by police and eventually agreed to surrender only if it was done peacefully, a sheriff involved with taking him into custody said Wednesday.

Robinson appeared quiet and sombre when he arrived with his parents to turn himself in last Thursday at the Washington County Sheriff’s office, a day after Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University, said Sheriff Nate Brooksby.

