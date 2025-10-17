Actor Joe Manganiello and girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor are engaged

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are officially engaged, according to TMZ.
Sources close to the couple revealed that the pair are “excited for this next chapter” in their lives. The news came to light after Joe reportedly announced Caitlin as his fiancée during his acceptance speech for the Career Spotlight award at the San Diego Film Festival.
He took a moment to publicly thank Caitlin for her unwavering love and support.
While the exact details of the proposal remain unclear, engagement rumours had been circulating since June, when Caitlin was spotted wearing a sizeable diamond ring during a trip to Italy with Joe.
This will be Caitlin’s first marriage, while Joe enters his second. He was previously married to actress Sofia Vergara, with whom he shared almost eight years of marriage before filing for divorce in 2023.
Manganiello and Vergara were often seen as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples, and their wedding, held in a lavish ceremony attended by close friends and family, was widely covered in entertainment media at the time. Despite their split, the two remain on amicable terms, paving the way for Joe’s new chapter with Caitlin.
