Actor Joe Manganiello and girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor are engaged

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are officially engaged, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Joe was previously married to Modern Family actress, Sofia Vergara.

Actor Joe Manganiello engaged to girlfriend Caitlin Sources close to the couple revealed that the pair are “excited for this next chapter” in their lives. The news came to light after Joe reportedly announced Caitlin as his fiancée during his acceptance speech for the Career Spotlight award at the San Diego Film Festival.

He took a moment to publicly thank Caitlin for her unwavering love and support.

Also Read | Taylor Swift says some moments from her engagement will remain private

While the exact details of the proposal remain unclear, engagement rumours had been circulating since June, when Caitlin was spotted wearing a sizeable diamond ring during a trip to Italy with Joe.

Joe and Caitlin's previous relationships This will be Caitlin’s first marriage, while Joe enters his second. He was previously married to actress Sofia Vergara, with whom he shared almost eight years of marriage before filing for divorce in 2023.

Advertisement