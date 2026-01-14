Actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested in Los Angeles over alleged ride-share driver assault

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, best known for his role in the television series “24” and the vampire film “The Lost Boys,” was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assaulting a ride-share driver, Los Angeles police said.

The Canadian-British actor was taken into custody after officers responded to a call in Hollywood shortly after midnight.

“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim,” police said in a statement.

The 59-year-old was released a few hours later after posting bail of $50,000, according to law enforcement officials.

Representatives for Sutherland did not immediately respond to requests for comment from AFP.

Police said the driver did not sustain injuries requiring medical attention.

Sutherland is known for playing counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer in the television series "24," a hit between 2001 and 2010. On the silver screen, he had memorable turns in "The Lost Boys" (1987), "Stand By Me" (1986), and "The Three Musketeers" (1993).

Kiefer is the son of actor Donald Sutherland, who passed away in 2024.

Kiefer Sutherland’s previous run-ins with the law This is not the first time actor Kiefer Sutherland has faced legal trouble. In May 2009, he was charged with third-degree assault after allegedly head-butting fashion designer Jack McCollough following the Met Gala.

The assault charges were later dropped after Sutherland and McCollough issued a joint statement confirming that the matter had been resolved. “I am sorry about what happened that night and sincerely regret that Mr. McCollough was injured,” Sutherland said at the time.

“I appreciate Mr. Sutherland's statement and wish him well,” McCollough said in the statement.

Sutherland, known for his roles as special agent Jack Bauer in Fox’s 24 and as the US president in Designated Survivor, was also sentenced to 48 days in jail in 2007 for driving under the influence and violating probation, according to the BBC.