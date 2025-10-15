Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo sell $60M Montecito mansion, making big profit on luxury estate

Musician Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have made a major profit on their lavish mansion located in Montecito, California. According to TMZ, the couple sold their large estate, which they purchased three years ago for $52 million, for $60 million, with the deal closing on 7 October.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo sell California mansion This palatial residence was originally built for actor Rob Lowe in 2009. It is 13,000 square feet and sits on 3.5 acres of land. The mansion is blessed with views of the ocean and mountains, TMZ reported.

Levine chose to modify the house with the services of Clements Design, a firm known for working with various celebrities.

While $60 million is a princely sum, it is still less than what the celebrity couple was initially expecting. They had listed their house for $65 million, eventually settling for five million less.

Reasons for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo to sell their house A house as grand and opulent as this must have been hard for Levine and Prinsloo to part ways with. However, as per a TMZ report, the couple wanted to move to a location that is closer to their children’s school. So, this nine-bedroom and 14-bathroom house had to be let go.

House’s features The house’s design, as per Architectural Digest, is Georgian. Clements Design made changes that added a minimalist aesthetic to the building. The mansion boasted of several terraces, a gym, sauna, movie theatre, catering kitchen, and even a wine cellar. There are multiple fireplaces and shaded patios.

To add to the features, a two-bedroom guesthouse is also located within the plot. Two garages, a grand swimming pool, a tennis court, a vegetable garden, an outdoor kitchen, a chicken coop, and a koi pond add to the villa's luxury quotient.

Architectural Digest reports that the family of five – Levine and Prinsloo with their three children – will be moving to a Spanish-style ranch built in 1919. According to a representative from the family, this new abode was “too special to resist and such an exciting opportunity” for the couple. They will be “developing this new property over the next year,” the family rep added.

The new house also has many features, such as a barn and horse stable, so there would be no dearth of luxury for the power couple.

FAQs Who are Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo? Adam Levine is a musician who fronts the band ‘Maroon 5’. His wife, Behati Prinsloo, is a supermodel who has worked with brands such as Victoria’s Secret.

Where was their earlier home located? The house that they just sold was located in Montecito, a town in Santa Barbara County in California.