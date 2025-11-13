Adele to make acting debut with Cry to Heaven: All on Tom Ford’s new directorial - cast, plot and more

Singer Adele is set to make her acting debut. The Skyfall crooner will star in Tom Ford’s next project - Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of Anne Rice's 1982 novel of the same name, Entertainment Weekly reported. Alongside Adele, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are set to star in Cry to Heaven.

Cry to Heaven star cast The film will feature Adele, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, George MacKay, Paul Bettany, and Hunter Schafer. “Adolescence” breakout star Owen Cooper is also part of the project. Cry to Heaven will also star Lux Pascal, Ciarán Hinds, Mark Strong, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannemann, and Daryl McCormack.

What is Cry to Heaven about? According to the Associated Press, Cry to Heave is set in 18th-century Italy. The plot revolves around the world of opera, following two characters from different backgrounds: a Venetian noble and a peasant. The project is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to begin principal photography in mid-January. The release date is set for fall 2026.

Cry to Heaven will be Tom Ford’s third feature. He will also write and produce the movie. Ford made his directorial debut with the 2009 romantic drama A Single Man in 2009. He followed it up with the 2016 psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals.

For Anne Rice fans, Cry to Heaven marks yet another adaptation of the author’s works. Anne Rice’s novels have been made into TV projects for AMC’s Immortal Universe. The franchise includes the Interview With the Vampire series and its spinoffs, Mayfair Witches and Talamasca: The Secret Order.

Adele’s acting journey Adele’s casting comes weeks after the singer announced that she was taking an indefinite break from music after a 10-show residency in Munich, Germany. The singer had earlier appeared as herself in a 2009 episode of Ugly Betty. Adele had also played different characters in sketches when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2020.

FAQs Is Adele taking a break from music? Yes, the singer announced a hiatus from music after her Munich residency.

Is Cry to Heaven Adele’s acting debut? Yes, the Tom Ford directorial marks Adele’s acting debut.