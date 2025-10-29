Internet explodes with excitement as Alba Baptista-Chris Evans welcome baby girl; fans react

The internet is buzzing with excitement after news broke that Hollywood actor Chris Evans has officially become a father. The Captain America star and his wife Alba Baptista reportedly welcomed their first child over the weekend in Massachusetts, according to TMZ.

Internet Explodes with Reactions as Chris Evans Becomes a Father for the First Time The couple has yet to share details about the baby’s name or gender, but that hasn’t stopped fans from flooding social media with congratulations — and plenty of humour.

Evans, 44, and Baptista, 28, have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight since tying the knot on 9 September 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Cape Cod. The wedding was attended by a few close friends and family members, including some of Evans’ Marvel co-stars.

The pair first confirmed their relationship publicly on Instagram in late 2022, after months of speculation and subtle online hints that had fans piecing together clues about their romance.

As soon as news of the couple’s new arrival surfaced, social media lit up with fans expressing joy, disbelief, and playful envy. One user wrote, “I’m so happy for them (sic)” while another joked, “All the women who thought they had a chance are probably crying themselves to sleep tonight (sic).” Many fans couldn’t resist tying the announcement back to Evans’ most iconic role, with one post reading, “Baby Captain America (sic),” and another fan commenting, “OMG, Captain America trading the shield for sippy cups? Iconic glow-up! (sic)”

The Marvel fandom in particular seemed overjoyed at the thought of Evans stepping into fatherhood, with one user quipping, “So we gonna get a new Captain America in about 20 years???? (sic)” while another joked, “Imagine going to school and being able to say your dad is Captain America 😭 (sic).”

Another person wrote, "Captain America just unlocked dad mode. Congrats to Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, the multiverse officially has a new mini Avenger 😭

Though Evans and Baptista have not yet made a formal statement, fans have taken the news as a heart-warming surprise.