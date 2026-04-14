Alec Baldwin wants to quit working after Rust shooting incident: ‘Don’t want to leave my house anymore’

Actor Alec Baldwin wants to retire from films after almost five years since the on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In 2024, the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin after the shooting incident was dismissed by a Santa Fe judge. The 68-year-old actor recently referred to the "painful" incident and shared how his life has changed ever since.

Alec Baldwin wants to quit film Alec Baldwin said in an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "We had this incident, this tragedy, in New Mexico, where Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film, and that was unspeakably difficult to deal with."

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"Because of the situation in New Mexico, which was very painful, I wound up staying home a lot. I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years — I hardly worked at all — and that’s just changing now," he added.

Baldwin continued and said that he's going to "go off and do a bunch of things" now, as he wants to be at home with his family.

"I was home and I got used to it, and I don’t want to leave my house anymore," Baldwin admitted.

“I don’t. I don’t want to work anymore. I don’t. I really don’t. I want to retire and stay home with my kids.”

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Rust shooting accident- what happened In 2021, Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on Rust, died after being accidentally shot by a gun which Alec Baldwin held. The actor faced charges, including involuntary manslaughter. In July 2024, his trial was dismissed. Later, the senior actor filed a lawsuit against the prosecutors and investigators involved in the case for malicious prosecution and violations of his civil rights.

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He alleges that the officials involved sought to "scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others" despite no evidence to support the charges.

Alec Baldwin on aftermath of Halyna Hutchins' death Talking about the incident on the same podcast, Baldwin also said, "We had to go back and finish the movie Rust in Montana as a component of the settlement with her husband." He added that the process “impacted me in every way, financially, career-wise, my wife, my kids, my health.”

The actor revealed that he suffered from orthostatic hypotension, which caused fainting. "I was really sick, I had a nerve condition that you get when you take blood pressure medication, orthostatic hypotension, where you black out," he explained.

Baldwin said that he blacked out three times during the St. Patrick's Day weekend of the year. He described it as a "horrible" time.

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He further added that the condition left him bedridden for eight days. "I can't get out of bed. I can't walk. I had to go to physical therapy for two weeks," he added.

Despite his health struggles, Baldwin wrapped up the film shoot. "I had to get up on a horse and go back there to Montana to finish the film, or they were going to sue the ... out of me. So I make it, I get there, and I don't give the performance I want to give because I'm sick, but I did the best I could." He credited his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, for supporting him during this time.