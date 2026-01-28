Alexis Ortega's cause of death: What we know as Spider-Man voice actor dies at 38

Alexis Ortega, a well-known Mexican voice actor best recognised for dubbing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Latin American Spanish versions of Marvel films, has died at the age of 38. The news of his death was confirmed by members of the dubbing community and later reported by several media outlets, including New York Post.

Dubbing community in shock Ortega’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the Spanish-language dubbing industry. Apart from Spider-Man, he was also widely admired for lending his voice to Tadashi Hamada in Big Hero 6, among other popular characters.

Fans and fellow voice actors have taken to social media to express their disbelief and grief over his untimely death.

Cause of death not disclosed As of now, no official details regarding the cause of Ortega’s death have been made public. Reports confirming his passing have largely come from Mexico and members of the dubbing community online.

Neither Ortega’s family nor authorities in Mexico City, where he lived, have issued a formal statement explaining the circumstances surrounding his death.

What we know so far According to early reports, the news was first shared by The Beaver, the student newspaper of the London School of Economics (LSE). A local Mexican outlet reported that Ortega died on January 24, although official confirmation of the date is still awaited.

At present, the circumstances of his death remain unclear. However, there have been no indications of police involvement, suggesting that foul play is not suspected. More details are expected once family members or close associates speak publicly.

Tributes pour in The Anime Latin Dub Awards (ALDA) shared a condolence message on social media following the actor’s passing.

It read: “We regret to inform you of the sensitive passing of actor Alexis Ortega. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the industry. Rest in peace, and we will always remember him in his incredible performances.”

Several fans and colleagues have also paid tribute to Ortega, remembering him for his talent and contributions to the world of voice acting.