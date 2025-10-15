Cher Horowitz is back: Alicia Silverstone recreates iconic Calvin Klein scene from Clueless with son. Fans are in love

Actor Alicia Silverstone has delighted fans by recreating one of the most memorable moments from her 1995 cult classic ‘Clueless’ — the famous Calvin Klein scene — this time with her 14-year-old son, Bear Blu Jarecki, stepping into the role originally played by her on-screen father.

Cher Horowitz is back! Alicia Silverstone recreates clip from ‘Clueless’ with her son The actress captioned the post: “A Clueless moment with my (not-so-little) baby. I can’t believe he is 14 and having his Bar Mitzvah this weekend!! (sic).” The sweet recreation quickly went viral, with fans celebrating both the nostalgia and Silverstone’s touching tribute to her son’s milestone.

In the short video shared on social media, Silverstone reprises her role as Cher Horowitz, the stylish and lovable Beverly Hills teenager who captured hearts nearly three decades ago. Her son, Bear, adorably takes on the part of Cher’s overprotective father, delivering the same iconic line questioning his daughter’s barely-there white dress.

Internet reacts to the recreated post Comments flooded in from fans reminiscing about the original film and praising Silverstone’s ageless charm.

One fan wrote, “Lol I just rewatched Clueless. Such an iconic movie (sic).” Another added, “Oh that’s so sweet! You haven’t changed at all! You look beautiful and congratulations on your son’s bar mitzvah! (sic)” A third chimed in, “Your little boy is all grown up! Mazel on the upcoming bar mitzvah! (sic)”

Others fondly recalled how ‘Clueless’ had become one of their favourite films growing up.

More about ‘Clueless’ Released in 1995, ‘Clueless’ became an instant classic and cemented Alicia Silverstone’s status as a pop culture icon.

Written and directed by Amy Heckerling, the film was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma and followed Cher Horowitz, a well-meaning but fashion-obsessed high schooler navigating friendships, romance, and self-discovery in 1990s Beverly Hills.