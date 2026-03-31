American Idol Season 24: Meet top 14 contestants after Songs of Faith episode, who got eliminated

The popular singing reality show, American Idol Season 24, is currently underway. The season's first live show of the competition aired on Monday (ET), after pre-recorded performances in Hawaii. The top 14 of this season have already been revealed, among which the top 12 will continue their journey.

American Idol Songs of Faith episode The theme for the live episode was "Songs of Faith." As contestants gave their best on stage to fulfil their singing dreams, only a few made it to the top 14. The show witnessed a major change in its audience voting, making it even more unpredictable than before.

The singers’ futures were not decided by judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Instead, the Top 14 was chosen based on votes from viewers via texts, online submissions, and social media comments, after the Top 20.

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Episode recap The episode began on a strong note with host Ryan Seacrest revealing that the audience has narrowed the Top 20 contestants down to 14. Although the show was expected to reveal the Top 12, only six Idols, aka contestants, were eliminated, as the remaining votes are still being counted. The final two eliminations will be officially out on April 6.

This episode also marked the first time in American Idol Season 24 that the celebrity judges performed on stage. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan opened the show with “Jesus Is Love." They were joined by the Top 20 contestants. Later in the episode, after slipping into a different costume change, Carrie Underwood performed “How Great Thou Art” on stage. For the unversed, she had also sung the same song during last year’s “Songs of Faith” episode with Season 23 platinum ticket winners Filo Ebid, Kolbi Jordan, and Canaan James Hill.

The latest episode featured a series of powerful performances from the Top 14 contestants. Keyla Richardson opened the night with a rendition of “Jireh,” followed by Jesse Findling with “Bless the Broken Road." While Lucas Leon delivered an emotional performance on “Gratitude", Daniel Stallworth impressed with “Brighter Days,” and Philmon Lee took on “Simple Man.” Rae’s “Up to the Mountain” was a big moment, while Jake Thistle crooned “Have a Little Faith in Me.” Braden Rumfelt performed “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” and Julián performed on Fix You. Kyndal Inskeep’s “Nothing But the Blood” earned strong praise, and Jordan McCullough’s “I Can Only Imagine” received cheers from the audience. Brooks sang “Imagine,” originally by John Lennon, while Hannah Harper opted for “At the Cross (Love Ran Red).” Wrapping up the night, Chris Tungseth performed “By Your Grace."

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American Idol Season 24 Top 14 American Idol Season 24 top 14 were Philmon Lee, Braden Rumfelt, Jake Thistle, Jesse Findling, Lucas Leon, Hannah Harper, Chris Tungseth, Julián Kalel, Rae, Daniel Stallworth, Keyla Richardson, Jordan McCullough, Brooks Rosser and Kyndal Inskeep.