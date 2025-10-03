Ana De Armas is 'ready to marry' Tom Cruise, has embraced Scientology: Report

Amid rumours of Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise's wedding, new reports claimed that the Blonde actress is taking a genuine interest in the latter's Scientology Church. Reported, she is now ‘ready to marry’ Cruise.

Advertisement

Ana De Armas is 'ready to marry' Tom Cruise The two have been seeing each other for some time, reportedly. It seems they might take their relationship to the next level soon.

According to a report by Radar Online, Tom Cruise is preparing to marry Armas after her interest in the controversial faith. She is said to be "all in" after dedicating time towards his church.

What we know about Ana De Armas, Tom Cruise ‘wedding’ The report quoted a source saying, "Tom has always been upfront that Scientology comes first in his life, and Ana hasn't pushed back – she's welcomed it.

“She's been sitting down with leading members of the church and taking a real interest. For Tom, that means the world. He feels he's finally with someone who won't just tolerate his beliefs, but actually embrace them.”

Advertisement

Another insider added that Ana De Armas is committed to her decision, almost confirming the wedding bells.

"Ana has been open with friends that she's ready to marry Tom and that she's genuinely pleased to be embraced by Scientology.

“This isn't an act for his sake – she's truly comfortable getting involved. Some expected her to hold back, but she's made it clear she's confident in her choice and fully committed to the path she's taking,” added the source.

Earlier, reports claimed that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas want their wedding to be as “mind-blowing as a Mission: Impossible stunt”.

Ana De Armas, Tom Cruise's romance timeline Tom Cruise, 63, has been quite private about dating the 37-year-old Ana de Armas.

Advertisement

They began dating earlier this year.

In May, Ana de Armas on Good Morning America, dropped hints about her close connection with Cruise. She said that her equation with him is ‘fun’ and revealed they have a few projects together.

Their romance was confirmed in July when they were spotted holding hands during a trip to Vermont. Both are in talks to star in an upcoming supernatural ocean thriller, titled Deeper.

However, they are yet to confirm reports of their alleged wedding.

It is not known yet if they are engaged.