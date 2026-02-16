Angelina Jolie puts Los Angeles home for sale – When and where does she plan to move?

Angelina Jolie is officially ready to get away from Los Angeles and is planning to put her historic home for sale, Page Six reported.

The 50-year-old Hollywood superstar is planning to “put the house up for sale,” according to a PEOPLE report, citing a source.

Angelina “never wanted to live in LA full time,” the source said, adding that she couldn't leave earlier because of the custody arrangement with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The ex-couple of Hollywood reached a divorce settlement in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle. They share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

When and where does Angelina Jolie plan to move? According to the PEOPLE report, the Academy Award winner “plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad.”

The source told the news outlet that Angelina would be “very happy” when she's able to leave Los Angeles.

About Angelina Jolie's historic LA home Angelina Jolie's LA home is a historic 1913-built, which she bought in 2017 for $24.5 million. The sprawling property boasts six bedrooms and ten bathrooms across 11,000 square feet.

The estate, PEOPLE said, is a one-of-a-kind property because of its Hollywood ties.

In 1916, the LA home was purchased by director Cecil B DeMille for under $28,000. At the time, Charlie Chaplin lived in a neighbouring house. However, after he moved out, Cecil purchased his property and combined the two estates.

Angelina’s Los Angeles home “is a historic masterpiece and truly such a beautiful estate,” the source told PEOPLE.

The actress plans to make some minor improvements to her home before putting it on the market, another insider told the news outlet.

‘When you have a big family, you want…’ In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie shared her desire to leave Los Angeles, saying that the only reason she was staying was because of her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad after two years of marriage in September 2016.

The actress told the outlet that she is currently in LA “because I have to be here for a divorce.” However, Angelina had said that once her twins turn 18, she would live abroad full-time.

She told Hollywood Reporter that with her move abroad, she seeks qualities that Los Angeles can’t offer her or her children.

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she said at the time. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

After she leaves LA, Angelina said she’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia, which is where she adopted her oldest son, Maddox, in 2002. "I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” she said.

During a conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February, Angelina had shared that Cambodia is the one place “in my heart” that she considers her home.