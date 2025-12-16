Angelina Jolie reveals mastectomy scars publicly for first time, explains choice more than 10 years after surgery

Angelina Jolie has spoken publicly about showing her mastectomy scars for the first time - more than a decade after undergoing preventive surgery. In a recent interview with TIME France's inaugural edition, released Monday, the Hollywood icon explained why she chose to make it public, framing it around shared experience rather than personal exposure.

“I share these scars with many women I love,” Jolie said, adding that she has long felt moved when other women chose to speak openly about similar journeys.

The surgery and the decision behind it Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after learning she carried the Breast Cancer gene 1 (BRCA1) mutation, which significantly increased her risk of developing breast cancer. Her mother, actor Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 at the age of 56 after being diagnosed with cancer.

She explained her choice in her New York Times op-ed on 14 May 2013, writing that her estimated breast cancer risk had dropped from 87% to under 5% following the surgery. In 2015, she also underwent surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes as a preventive step against ovarian cancer.

A call for screening and information Jolie said genetic testing and screening should be accessible and affordable for women with clear risk factors or a strong family history. She emphasized that healthcare decisions should remain personal, but informed.

“When I shared my experience in 2013, it was to encourage informed choices,” she said, adding that access to screening should not depend on geography or financial means.

How her experience shaped her latest film role The conversation also touched on Jolie’s upcoming film Couture, directed by Alice Winocour and set for release in France in February 2026. Jolie plays an American filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said she was drawn to the project because it avoids framing illness solely around endings. Instead, it focuses on life continuing alongside hardship.

Jolie referenced her mother’s experience with chemotherapy, recalling how illness can come to dominate identity. That perspective, she said, shaped her response to the script.

What is double mastectomy? A double mastectomy is a surgical procedure in which both breasts are removed. It is a preventive surgery used to treat breast cancer or to reduce breast cancer risk in individuals with high genetic risk, like those carrying BRCA mutations.

More than a decade after her surgery, Jolie’s remarks returned the discussion to prevention, screening, and shared experience among women.

FAQs Why did Angelina Jolie have a double mastectomy? She underwent the preventive surgery in 2013 after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene, which significantly increased her cancer risk.